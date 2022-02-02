Transfer news: United ask players to delay contract decisions
- Published
Manchester United have asked players, including 28-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba, to delay a decision over their futures at the club until they appoint a new manager. Pogba's contract runs out in the summer. (ESPN), external
Declan Rice, who has rejected two contract offers from West Ham, is a target for Manchester United. (Telegraph, subscription required), external
