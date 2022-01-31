Sam Peoples, United Peoples TV, The Peoples Person, external

Donny van de Beek's move to Everton is something he richly deserves after a second season of frustration at Manchester United with no starts in the Premier League.

United kept him in the summer to make sure we had squad depth, a decision most fans felt was right at the time, but that all changed by January. He's done nothing but work hard, keep his head down and act with great professionalism - yet still he didn't get the chances many believed he deserved, even though United's midfield was questionable to say the least.

From the human side, empathy prevailed and United fans just wanted to see Donny get the chances he deserved.

That being said, I'd have much preferred to see Donny move to Crystal Palace on loan and work under Patrick Vieira in a stable environment. Instead, he will be playing under new Everton boss Frank Lampard in a relegation scrap underneath a board that is clashing with a rebelling fanbase.

On top of that, it looks like Everton will complete the signing of Dele Alli on transfer deadline day in a big surprise to everyone. Has Van de Beek just moved from one bench to another?

Hopefully not. Hopefully we will see the 2019 Van de Beek in full flow at Everton for a few months before United appoint Erik Ten Hag, Donny returns and United win the treble with both at the club.

Not much to ask is it?

