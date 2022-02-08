Burnley v Manchester United - confirmed team news

Burnley have made two changes from the draw with Watford for the visit of Manchester United.

Josh Brownhill and Jay Rodriguez come in for Dale Stephens and Aaron Lennon.

Burnley XI: Pope; Pieters, Tarkowski, Mee, Roberts; Brownhill, Westwood; McNeil, Rodriguez, Cornet, Weghorst

Subs: Hennessey, Lowton, Cork, Barnes, Stephens, Lennon, Collins, Bardsley, Long