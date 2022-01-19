Chelsea 'looking over their shoulders' in race for top four

Chelsea "will be looking behind" to keep their place in the top four after the draw at Brighton further dented their faint title hopes, according to former Blues forward Karen Carney.

Thomas Tuchel's side have taken just three points from their past four league games and, while they are nine points clear of Arsenal in fifth, the Gunners have three games in hand.

"You can see in the body language of the players that the title has gone," Carney told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "The results and the performances haven't been good enough.

"They're looking behind now to try to stay in the top four because there's a lot of teams in the mix.

"They need to bring the right application to make sure they get Champions League football."

