Liverpool host Leicester in the Premier League on Thursday as they look to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table.

It is the Reds' first league match in more two weeks - and, after Sunday's FA Cup win over Cardiff, Jurgen Klopp has some decisions to make.

Could Mohamed Salah, due back at Liverpool on Tuesday, return to the team after the Africa Cup of Nations?

It's time to pick your Liverpool team to face Leicester