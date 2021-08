Leeds are interested in Club Bruges' Dutch winger Noa Lang. The 21-year-old, who is rated at around £20m, scored 12 goals in 15 matches since Christmas. (Telegraph)

Meanwhile, the Whites are considering a move for Norwich City midfielder Emi Buendia. The 24-year-old Argentine is in high demand, with several English and Spanish sides said to be interested. (Footmercato - in French)

Read more transfer news in Wednesday's full gossip column