Watford v Man City: Head-to-head stats

Watford have never beaten Manchester City in the Premier League (D2 L10), losing their past 10 against them by an aggregate score of 37-4.

Manchester City are unbeaten in their past 18 meetings with Watford in all competitions (W16 D2), netting 59 goals in this run. Only against Norwich (22 between 1965-1981), Walsall (19 since 1897) and West Brom (19 since 2010) have they ever had longer unbeaten runs.