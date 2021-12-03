Watford v Man City: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Watford have never beaten Manchester City in the Premier League (D2 L10), losing their past 10 against them by an aggregate score of 37-4.
Manchester City are unbeaten in their past 18 meetings with Watford in all competitions (W16 D2), netting 59 goals in this run. Only against Norwich (22 between 1965-1981), Walsall (19 since 1897) and West Brom (19 since 2010) have they ever had longer unbeaten runs.
Having already beaten Manchester United, Watford are looking to defeat both Manchester United and Manchester City in a single league season for the first time since 1986-87 in the top flight.