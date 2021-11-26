Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe will be on the touchline for Saturday’s trip to Arsenal and assistant Jason Tindall says his return will offer a “huge lift” to the players.

Tindall took charge of last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Brentford and Howe has spent time in a hotel room all week watching footage of every training session - part of a process which has seen him speak to Tindall six times a day in order to assess and prepare training.

"Every team wants their manager, their leader, on the sideline,” Tindall said.

“It's the person they look to for guidance, instruction and comfort, so it's really important for the football club that Ed's there.”

Howe’s side are bottom of the Premier League and without a win all season.

His training methods since taking over have prompted midfielder Jonjo Shelvey to say he was “shattered” and in bed by 8pm each night during the international break.

Tindall says he hopes the club’s players are now “over” the “adaptation period” needed to adjust to new ways of working and hopes the changes will allow the team to “deliver consistently”.

Last week’s 3-3 draw saw striker Joelinton praised after he scored for the first time this season and delivered a fine individual display.

Joelinton, 25, has struggled for goals since joining for £40m in 2019, but Tindall said: "Ever since we stepped out on to the training pitch, his talent has been there to see. He delivered a really good performance and it wasn't a surprise to us because we know he's got it in him - and he'll get better.

"He is a huge talent and will be a big player both short and long term."