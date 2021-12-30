Chelsea drop more points while Brighton prove hard to beat

Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

2021 will always be a year to remember at Chelsea thanks to their Champions League triumph.

But there was a strong sense of frustration in the air as the Blues ended the calendar year with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Brighton after conceding a 91st-minute equaliser.

On what felt like a pivotal night in the title race, leaders Manchester City opened up an eight point lead at the top after victory down the road from Stamford Bridge at Brentford.

To add to Chelsea's worries, defenders Reece James and Andreas Christensen joined a lengthening injury list, while Thomas Tuchel's preparations for Liverpool's visit on Sunday are also hampered by coronavirus.

"We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?" said the German after watching his side drop more points.

Make no mistake, Brighton deserved their point.

They were quick on the break and created 18 chances, while Danny Welbeck's late, late equaliser sent the travelling fans into raptures.

It's not the first time Brighton have scored in stoppage time this season.

They might not have won too many games lately, but they're proving hard to beat and occupy a solid 10th spot heading into 2022.