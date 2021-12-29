Barcelona have not given up on trying to sign Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, and Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 25, from Chelsea. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Everton have discussed a potential move to sign 28-year-old midfielder and former player Ross Barkley on loan from Chelsea during the January transfer window. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Chelsea are considering trying to sign Everton's 28-year-old France left-back Lucas Digne, with the Blues likely to be without England defender Ben Chilwell, 25, for a lengthy spell because of a knee injury. (90 Min), external

Meanwhile, the Blues could recall 27-year-old Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri from his loan at Lyon, or 19-year-old Dutchman Ian Maatsen from Coventry City. (Goal), external

