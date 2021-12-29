BBC Sport

Transfer news: Barca not giving up on Blues pair

Published

Barcelona have not given up on trying to sign Spain defender Cesar Azpilicueta, 32, and Denmark defender Andreas Christensen, 25, from Chelsea. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Everton have discussed a potential move to sign 28-year-old midfielder and former player Ross Barkley on loan from Chelsea during the January transfer window. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

Chelsea are considering trying to sign Everton's 28-year-old France left-back Lucas Digne, with the Blues likely to be without England defender Ben Chilwell, 25, for a lengthy spell because of a knee injury. (90 Min), external

Meanwhile, the Blues could recall 27-year-old Italy left-back Emerson Palmieri from his loan at Lyon, or 19-year-old Dutchman Ian Maatsen from Coventry City. (Goal), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column