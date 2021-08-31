Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has joined Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal, after signing a new contract at Molineux.

The 21-year-old, who has made more than 80 first-team appearances having come through the academy, has agreed a deal until 2024.

He has featured twice for Wolves in the Premier League this season and scored in their Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

"I'm delighted to be in the doors, all signed up and ready to get started," he said.

"It's a good opportunity to get game time."

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “Morgan’s still a young player, with a big future. We see him having a long-term future at Wolves, but at the moment we feel a loan move is the best option for him."

