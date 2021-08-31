Crystal Palace's summer ins and outs

Happy with Crystal Palace's summer transfer business? Or are they still searching for that final piece of the jigsaw before the window closes at 23:00 BST tonight?

Here's the full rundown of the Eagles' ins and outs during the close season:

Ins: Jacob Montes (Georgetown Uni.), Michael Olise (Reading), Remi Matthews (Free), Marc Guehi (Chelsea), Joachim Andersen (Lyon), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea, loan), Nathaniel Clyne (free), Jake O’Brien (Cork City), Will Hughes (Watford)

Outs: Sion Spence (Bristol Rovers, loan), Stephen Henderson (released), Wayne Hennessey (Burnley), Andros Townsend (Everton), Mamadou Sakho (Montpellier, free), Patrick van Aanholt (released), Jacob Montes (Waasland-Beveren, loan), Gary Cahill (released), James McCarthy (Celtic), Scott Dann (released), Brandon Pierrick (Vejle Boldklub), Sam Woods (released)

