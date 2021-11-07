West Ham v Liverpool: Confirmed team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp names four changes to the side held to a 2-2 draw against Brighton last time out in the Premier League.

Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho and Diogo Jota come in for Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino.

It means 10 of the 11 who started in the midweek Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid start today, with Andrew Robertson for Konstantinos Tsimikas the only change from that one.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Henderson, Fabinho, Salah, Jota, Mane.