'Rudiger is fully committed to Chelsea'

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says he is hopeful there will be a "good ending" to talks about defender Antonio Rudiger's contract.

Rudiger, 28, is out of contract this summer and has been linked with a move away from the club he joined in 2017.

But Tuchel says speculation over his contract is not a distraction for the Germany centre-back.

"It does not affect his mentality, it does not affect his quality and it does absolutely not affect his behaviour," said Tuchel. "He is fully committed to Chelsea right now.

"I am absolutely sure he feels the trust and respect and the love from the club and from the spectators.

"He is a big competitor and he is in exactly the right spot. He is in the most competitive league, he is at a club where he really matters and that suits him perfectly - so let's be patient and hopefully we have a good ending."