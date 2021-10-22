Matthew Raisbeck, BBC Radio Newcastle

Newcastle United’s interim head coach Graeme Jones has been talking to the media before his side face Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are the key lines:

Jones says the new owners have told him he will be in charge of the team for the next two matches, which are against Crystal Palace and Chelsea;

He has also “had assurances” about his long-term future at the club;

He described former boss Steve Bruce as a “great person and an incredible football man” and says they spoke to each other on Wednesday night, a few hours after Bruce left the club;

Jones, 51, is a Newcastle supporter. He says he has a “huge emotional and personal involvement” and he “knows the culture of this football club”;

There are no new injuries but Martin Dubravka and Paul Dummett are not ready to return. Jonjo Shelvey is suspended for the trip to Selhurst Park.

