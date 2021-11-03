Manchester United fans, how are you feeling after your side's last-gasp equaliser last night? A positive point ? Or does Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future hinge on Saturday's Manchester derby?

Here are some of your views:

Ian: How much longer as a fan do I have to watch this garbage? Solskjaer is without doubt the luckiest manager ever. Awful performances - bar Spurs (who were abysmal) - week after week after week. And as for his coaching staff shuffling around on the touchline.....embarrassing.

Rhys: I've never seen a more 'papering over the cracks' goal than that one last night. Was it not for two players' (Bailly and Ronaldo) performances we would have been exposed for what we really are - a team full of potential and one of the greatest squads around, but a team completely tactically inept due to the incompetent coaching that the team has. Sadly, can't see Ole and his group of coaches going anywhere any time soon...

Simon: Cracks. Papered. Again. Cheers Ron. Again.

