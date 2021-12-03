Moyes on injuries, Antonio's form & December schedule
- Published
David Moyes has been speaking to the media before West Ham host Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.
Here are the main lines from his news conference:
Aaron Cresswell has returned to training and will be assessed closer to Saturday’s match, while only Angelo Ogbonna remains unavailable with a long-term injury;
Speaking about Michail Antonio’s recent lack of goalscoring form, Moyes said strikers can go through barren spells but "he is really important for us, he is our focal point and has been important and I am hoping we can get him back in form";
He hopes his side can build on their good start to the season: "The job now is to hang in and see if we can make a challenge at the end of the season";
The West Ham boss is looking forward to their meeting with the current league leaders Chelsea: "Last week we played the Champions League finalists, this week we play the winners. And I always say you want to test yourself against the best";
Speaking about the busy December schedule, Moyes said this week is tough with three games in six days: "We are going to try and take it on but we are doing all we can to get the players right. Their mentality is really good."