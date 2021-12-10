Nowich v Man Utd: Team news

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith has concerns over the availability of four unnamed players because of a combination of injuries and Covid-19.

Loanee Brandon Williams is ineligible to face his parent club but Todd Cantwell is fit and available.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has been ill and could miss out, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka collided with advertising boards against Young Boys in midweek and will be assessed.

Forward Anthony Martial remains out.

Who makes your Norwich team this weekend?

Pick your United XI here