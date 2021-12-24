Conte on Covid, manager meetings and Vieira
- Published
George Cummins, BBC Sport
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has been speaking to the media before his side travel to Crystal Palace on 26 December.
Here are the key lines:
Conte said his side had a day off on Wednesday and have reported no new covid cases. Ryan Sessegnon and Cristian Romero are the only players set to miss out.
Conte said the meeting between the managers was a waste of time, suggesting that "everything was already decided" despite coaches trying to ask questions and find solutions.
He added: "When you have a wall in front of you you can speak and ask what you want but every decision was already taken."
Conte did not know what Hugo Lloris and the other Premier League captains had discussed at their meeting.
On Harry Kane, Conte said: "Harry showed me how to be involved totally in the Tottenham project. I see him every day and see that he is happy. He leaves the training ground in a fantastic way and I am happy for what I am seeing everyday."
On Crystal Palace and Patrick Vieira, Conte said he was "not surprised" at Vieira's success: "He was a fantastic midfielder. When you have a great midfielder, you have more possibility to become a manager because of the positions you play. He is doing very well and I am very happy for him."