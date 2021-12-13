What should West Ham focus on this season?

West Ham should be "eyeing up a cup win" this season, says former Crystal Palace midfielder Jobi McAnuff.

The Hammers are fourth in the table, eight points behind Chelsea, and into the knockout phases of the Europa League.

They also face Spurs in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup in 10 days' time.

"They are a team that can be very difficult to beat on any given day," McAnuff told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"That lends itself to going deep into cup competitions because they're a size of squad that long term may struggle to balance all the fixtures.

"They've obviously got injury problems in defence and they're so reliant on Michail Antonio at centre-forward. Getting support for him would be really important for West Ham."

