Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

With an unchanged squad to select from there is every chance it will be same XI that started at Stamford Bridge at Manchester City later.

There is of course a case to be made for Joe Gelhardt's inclusion after he scored his first Premier League goal off the bench on Saturday. It's not just the fact he has set the touch paper going on what is likely to be a blaze of goals in his career, but also that he has the correct mix of swagger and humility - which means he fears no-one but respects all.

The 19-year-old will not be out of place at the Etihad, whether he is used from the bench or otherwise.

But there was little wrong with the Whites' performance at Chelsea. Providing Marcelo Bielsa sees the moves on the chess board to conquer City can be made with the same pieces, then he could stick to attempt an extraordinary twist for a second season in a row.

Pep Guardiola's table-toppers posing an even sterner test than Chelsea - but improbable and impossible do not really feature in Bielsa's footballing lexicon.

Join me, Katherine Hannah and former Leeds United midfielder Andrew Hughes from 18:00 GMT for all the build-up to full commentary on 92.4FM and DAB BBC Radio Leeds and Freeview channel 719.