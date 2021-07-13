Had Euro 2020 taken place in its titular year, it is unlikely that Kalvin Phillips would have been in the England squad, let alone a starter in all seven matches at the tournament.

But with three years of tutelage under Marcelo Bielsa and a crucial first year in the Premier League completed at Leeds, the 25-year-old has now established himself in Gareth Southgate's side.

In a tweaked role from the one he fulfils at his club, Phillips brought the supreme fitness and pressing intelligence for which Bielsa's team is renowned.

Phillips covered 83km, the second most distance in the tournament, also managing an impressive 15km in both the semi-final and the final.

