Lingard's Newcastle move off as it stands

Jesse Lingard's proposed loan move to Newcastle is on the brink of collapse because the Magpies are unwilling to pay the loan fee Manchester United are demanding.

As things stand, the deal is off, but the Athletic's David Ornstein says there is still plenty of time for things to change.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, he said: "Although it feels like there are only a few days to go, there are many hours in those days and things can change incredibly quickly.

"Jesse Lingard initially wanted to stay at Manchester United until the end of the season and fight his way back into Ralf Rangnick’s plans.

"It’s a World Cup year of course so that’s in the forefront of his mind. There’s very little sign that he’s going to enjoy much game time and he’s barely played at all.

"Therefore with Newcastle coming in very strongly for him with what I’m sure will be a very lucrative offer, and the England game time in mind and the chance of re-establishing himself in Gareth Southgate’s plans made him think ok, we’ll do this.

"On Tuesday he did have a conversation with Ralf Rangnick on the phone and he gave him his blessing to join Newcastle or to leave on loan.

"But Manchester United and Newcastle need to agree terms and the loan fee that Manchester United want is what many would feel is extremely high and Newcastle aren’t prepared to meet that.

"So unless Manchester United change their stance or Newcastle come up to that level, then it’s off."

