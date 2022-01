Matches 3️⃣

Wins 2️⃣

Up to 1️⃣7️⃣th



Vote for Dean in the PL MOTM awards!



🗳 https://t.co/e59c5GWKIQ#NCFC | @premierleague pic.twitter.com/KHxxOxI3Gj — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) January 27, 2022

End of twitter post

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.