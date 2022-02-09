'Thank you'
- Published
Skip twitter post
I’ve missed that feeling!! 🎯 @nufc 🖤🤍 Brilliant by everyone tonight! 🤩 We have worked so hard the last few weeks and that one was a thank you for all your support…let’s keep this run going! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/02kC93CGrN— Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) February 8, 2022
End of twitter post
Skip twitter post 2
Thank you 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/kMhErIzbqv— Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) February 8, 2022
End of twitter post 2
Skip twitter post 3
What a game full of fight and desire 🙌🏼 The atmosphere was amazing tonight at St James’ 🤩 Thank you for the warm welcome 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/HMmFYQhsQ9— Matt Targett (@Mattytargett) February 8, 2022
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post 3