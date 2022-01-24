'A very sweet win for Gerrard and Villa'

Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard knew what was coming – not simply in terms of the reception he would receive from Everton fans – when his side visited Goodison Park.

This would not be a time for the faint-hearted and so it proved as Everton were in the mood to test Villa physically if not exactly with quality.

Villa, with Emiliano Buendia the star man and goalscorer, set the platform by taking a first-half lead then they were forced to dig deep and put bodies on the line as Everton tested their courage after the break.

It was not a vintage Villa display but it was never a day for that and manager Gerrard will have been just as satisfied that his players got the job done by doing the dirty work as he would have done had they prevailed by playing a more purist style. A very sweet win for Liverpool’s former captain.