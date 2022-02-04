'We just seemed to click straight away'

Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

Scott Carson has become a bit of a cult hero at Manchester City despite being third-choice goalkeeper and having only played one game for the Blues.

His backroom role has been spoken about many times by Pep Guardiola and the players - and his 'bromance' with first-choice goalkeeper Ederson has been noticed by many.

This week I sat down with Carson for BBC Radio Manchester and asked him about that relationship: "It’s somebody from Cumbria, somebody from the middle of Brazil. Someone with a broad Cumbrian accent, someone who speaks good English but a little broken. He says something, I laugh, then I say something and he laughs," he said.

But why so much respect for two players that, I doubt, had seen much of each other before linking up at City?

“He’s seen me come in, working on the training ground,” he added. “I took it from all the keepers I work with. Neil Sullivan at Leeds when I was a kid. You get respect for them, they know the game, and still putting a shift in now.”

Away from the banter, Carson is well aware of Ederson’s abilities: “He’s by far the best I’ve ever seen. I think the all-round package, he’s the best keeper in the world.

“Ask Eddy and he knows he’s got certain things he can improve on and I think he will do and he’s got the right goalkeeping coaches behind him that will keep pushing him.”

