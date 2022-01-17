We've been asking you to give us your thoughts on Liverpool's transfer window and what you hope to see before deadline day.

Here are some of your views so far:

Jim: The team needs refreshing, needs a change of playing style. Time to spend some money. Would like to see Ivan Toney brought in. When are some of our youngsters going to make the breakthrough?

John: We need to think about the future attacking options if Salah or Mane leave or have long-term injuries. I’d certainly be looking at Raphinha at Leeds, and decide if we need a true number nine or carry on with a system similar to that that’s served us well in recent years.

Anthony: I would like to see Raphinha, Jarrod Bowen, Rodrigo de Paul and Haaland in a Liverpool shirt.

Do you want to see some movement before the window closes? Have your say here