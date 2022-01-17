Your thoughts on Liverpool's transfer window
- Published
We've been asking you to give us your thoughts on Liverpool's transfer window and what you hope to see before deadline day.
Here are some of your views so far:
Jim: The team needs refreshing, needs a change of playing style. Time to spend some money. Would like to see Ivan Toney brought in. When are some of our youngsters going to make the breakthrough?
John: We need to think about the future attacking options if Salah or Mane leave or have long-term injuries. I’d certainly be looking at Raphinha at Leeds, and decide if we need a true number nine or carry on with a system similar to that that’s served us well in recent years.
Anthony: I would like to see Raphinha, Jarrod Bowen, Rodrigo de Paul and Haaland in a Liverpool shirt.
