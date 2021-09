Chelsea have offered 60m euros (£51.5m) plus Marcos Alonso for Inter Milan's 22-year-old Morocco full-back Achraf Hakimi, who is also wanted by Paris St-Germain. (La Repubblica - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Napoli have made Italian left-back Emerson Palmieri their top target but the clubs are in discussions over the Blues' 15m euro (£12.85m) valuation of the 26-year-old. (Gazzetta Dello Sport - in Italian), external

Read more transfer news in Thursday's full gossip column