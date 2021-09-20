David Wheadon, BBC Radio 5 Live’s 606

Mark Noble's penalty miss caused quite a stir on Sunday’s 606 on BBC Radio 5 Live, as Chris Sutton and Robbie Savage disagreed with the decision to bring on the West Ham legend to try to rescue a point for the Hammers.

Chris: “I would have let Declan Rice take it, he [Noble] was cold.”

Robbie: “You don’t have to be warm to kick one ball… at any level.”

Caller Sam: “It was the right decision to bring Noble on. You’ve seen teams bring keepers on for shootouts, why not an outfield player?”

Listener Daniel: “Who would you rather take a penalty, Rice or Noble? This isn't subjective, it's factual that Noble is a better penalty taker. And it's nonsense that you need to be 'warm' to kick a ball once.”

Listen to more of the weekend’s discussion on the 606 podcast on BBC Sounds