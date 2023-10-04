Manchester City fan 'Big Steve' has been discussing Pep Guardiola's midfield dilemma on BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast, as they prepare to face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday: "I'm a big fan of trying Jack Grealish in the middle. He can go left or right, if he wants to wind them [Arsenal] up and let them get physical, we can take those fouls in their half all day.

"We're crying out for someone who can play that through ball. If I'm Arteta and I see Grealish and Foden in the middle, that's a spanner in the works, they won't know what to do there.

"Grealish has got the experience, the know-how. Arsenal, it's a big game, this is for Jack to come in, go left or right. Like Grealish at Aston Villa, let him have a bit of a free role, pick the ball up and frustrate them. I can see the idea in my head, but I don't think Pep agrees with me!

"I'd be tempted to play Kovacic and Phillips sitting deep, with Grealish just in front. That could prove a problem for them. When we played them last time, Haaland was laying it off from Ederson, but De Bruyne was there. If Grealish can do that role and bypass the midfield, I think he can play it.

"If he's [Pep Guardiola] signed Doku, who's a completely different winger to Grealish, let's unleash Grealish in the middle."

