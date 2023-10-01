Beale has paid for 'poor recruitment & poor results' - Boyd

Rangers had no choice but to sack Michael Beale, says former Ibrox striker Kris Boyd.

Beale brought in nine new signings this summer and Boyd believes only one of the new arrivals merits pass marks so far.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Boyd said: “I don't think there was any option [other than to sack Beale] after the way the season has started. You can't lose three of your opening league games.

“I think it all comes down to recruitment again. Jack Butland is the only one of the arrivals who can keep his head held high. The rest have been nowhere near it and are going to have to improve.

“Unfortunately for Michael Beale he pays the price of poor recruitment and poor performances and results on the pitch.”