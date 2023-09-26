Mackay looking to move on quickly

Ross County manager Malky Mackay insists that neither he nor his players can dwell on their 4-0 league defeat by Aberdeen at the weekend.

They face the same opposition in the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup on Wednesday, and Mackay wants to see improvements and for his team to start afresh.

“It’s what you have got to to do in every week in this division,” he said. “If you don’t do that then you go into the doldrums over mistakes in one game.

“We have a really good group of players who have given a good account of themselves in the Premiership so far this season.

“There’s days where we are off it. You hope there’s not too many of them and there wasn’t last year in the general scheme of things.

“But you have got to make sure you don’t give good players the time and space to do what they want to do.

“The Viaplay Cup, you go to Hampden in the semi-finals, it’s what every player should want. It’s certainly what I would want.

“And we know we have a tough game coming up, against a team that have just beaten us 4-0.

“No doubt we have a tough game but we have to make sure we make it a tough game on the night for them.”