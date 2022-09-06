Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea: Pick of the stats
This will be the first European meeting between Dinamo Zagreb and Chelsea. In fact, Zagreb will be Chelsea’s first Croatian opponent in a competitive match.
Chelsea have only lost one of their past 11 away games in the Champions League (W8 D2), a 1-0 defeat at Juventus in September 2021. Indeed, that defeat in Turin is their only loss in their past 17 group matches in the competition (W11 D5).
Having already played for Liverpool and Manchester City, Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling is set to become the fifth player to play in the Champions League for three different English clubs, after David Batty (Blackburn, Leeds, Newcastle), Kolo Toure (Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City), William Gallas (Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham) and Yossi Benayoun (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool).