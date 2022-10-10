W﻿e asked for your post-match reaction after Bournemouth's Premier League win over Leicester on Saturday.

H﻿ere are some of your thoughts:

Bournemouth fans

Tim: A terrific performance after we'd gone 1-0 down. Totally dominant in the second half. Good in deference, stoic in midfield, but a little short of fire power up front. Dom Solanke worked tirelessly and ultimately contributed to both Cherries goals. Ryan Christie worked really hard and was rewarded with a Premier League goal - he deserved his MOTM. Up the Cherries.

Charlie: An excellent performance after a slow start. Ryan Fredricks (man of the match in defence) still needs a leader - someone to boss situations like their goal. Jaidon Anthony should start - poor Solanke runs himself ragged with little help from Christie.

Kathryn: Brilliant second half. We're doing so well to defy the doom merchants. And we still have Brooksy in the wings!

Leicester fans

Michael: I don't understand Brendan Rodgers' tactics, as soon as Boubakary Soumare got booked and looked exhausted after 60 minutes, he should have been replaced with Dennis Praet. But no - Rodgers brought on Daniel Amartey. We looked tired in midfield - Harvey Barnes had a mare and James Justin tried to compensate, which led to both goals being conceded. By the end of the game were playing 3-3-4, but showed no urgency.

Norman: Writing was on the wall last season - poor manager and bad planning by the owners. More players to leave in January. Relegation looming.

Phil: All managers have their time and Rodgers has now had his at Leicester. Things are just not changing, but things have to change before we end up back in the Championship. Saturday's mediocre effort was a return to what we have seen all season. The cost of relegation will dwarf the cost of paying Brendan off. A change is now urgently needed.