C﻿raig Beazley, UTCIAD, external

Gary O’Neil has now gone four games without defeat in the Premier League, which is an outstanding achievement for a side who, a few weeks back, were told they were not good enough by their former manager and to expect more defeats like that which we suffered at the hands of Liverpool.

So how has he done this?

Firstly, he shored up the defence and even with the injury to Lloyd Kelly he has got Chris Mepham playing the best football he has here. Senesi is now finding his feet in English football, which always was going to take some time.

While some might moan that the football against Brentford wasn’t the best, we completely nullified Ivan Toney and the rest of the Bees' threats - something Manchester United couldn’t do.

In midfield we have excelled, which was expected with Billing, Lerma and Cook providing their occasional magic when they can. Up front Solanke holds the ball up and gets other players involved in attacks. And Neto has been brilliant since winning a spot in the side. Mark Travers is a good keeper and it says something that he can’t get back in the team.

So a 0-0 might not sound thrilling but it shows steady progress and another point on the board.