Manchester United will not risk a protracted pursuit of Tottenham’s Harry Kane in the summer, with the prospect of dealing with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy meaning they are focusing on alternative options, including Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Juventus and Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, 23. (ESPN), external

However, Tottenham have no intention of selling Kane this summer and will instead look to agree a new contract with the England captain. (Athletic - subscription required), external

United could also make another move this summer for one of their long-term targets, Inter Milan's defender Denzel Dumfries, 26. (Football Insider), external

And Manchester United are also planning to let Uruguay winger Facundo Pellistri, 21, go out on loan next season. (Manchester Evening News), external

