C﻿rystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi remains cemented in Gareth Southgate's plans after the England boss named his last squad before finalising his selections for the World Cup in Qatar.

F﻿irst called up in the summer, Guehi has continued to impress at Selhurst Park and will now get the chance to add to his three caps in the forthcoming fixtures with Italy and Germany.

Team-mate Tyrick Mitchell and former on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher miss out on selection.

E﻿ngland are currently bottom of Nations League Group D1 after four games and in danger of being relegated to the second division of the competition.