I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Season rating: 11/10 – Our season could have hardly gone much better. We did not qualify for Europe, but for Brentford to finish comfortably inside the top 10 in the Premier League, do the double over Manchester City, win at Chelsea and Tottenham, and also beat Manchester United and Liverpool at home, is the stuff of dreams.

Best player: Ivan Toney. To score 20 goals in only your second season in the Premier League – with only Erling Haaland and Harry Kane outscoring you – is some feat.

Happy with your manager? Of course! And he seems very happy with us too. Thomas Frank has achieved miracles and his rousing post-match speech on Sunday suggests he is hungry for more.

What needs to improve for next season? Not much, but maybe results against the struggling sides. Six of our 14 draws, the division’s joint highest, were against sides who finished in the bottom six. A cup run would be nice too.

Best performance: The 2-1 win at Manchester City. Enough said!

Player you’d most like to sign: Coventry’s Viktor Gyokeres. We have exciting forwards, even without Toney, but need one more and he would fit in perfectly.

Any other business: I’m living the dream – long may it continue!