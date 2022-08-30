Aston Villa's players were disconnected from manager Steven Gerrard during Sunday's loss to West Ham, according to journalist and Villa fan Holly Percival.

She told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "It was a tough watch, I have to admit, and for the first time under Steven Gerrard it unfortunately felt like there wasn’t a lot of confidence in that team and not a lot of motivation to play for him.

"The players on Aston Villa’s starting XI teamsheet are a great team - a team worthy of fighting for the top 10 and potentially a place in European football. However, there is no connection between the players right now.

"West Ham hadn’t scored yet this season - and then, of course, they go and score against Villa. It just summed up how slow a start this has been for Villa this season.

"It's the same issue that they have had for the past two or three seasons: how do you get all these amazing players to work as a team? Gerrard has just not been able to do that yet."

