R﻿oss Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

"We've got super Tommy Tuchel" - a chant that many despondent Chelsea supporters will now no longer be able to sing.

The news Tuchel had been let go came as a shock - but not a surprise. Ultimately, managing a big club is the most results focused job in professional football and, not only have these been lacking since April, but performances have been on a downward trend since the end of last year.

The German is clearly an excellent coach, tactician and communicator, and he will forever be cherished by Blues fans for winning both the Champions League and Club World Cup, as evidenced by the "Deutscher Maestro" flag unfurled at the end of last season.

Could Tuchel have been given more time? It's hard to say.

The team are already five points off the top of the Premier League table and defeat by Dinamo Zagreb looks to have made qualification from an already tricky Champions League group quite difficult.

He helped oversee a tumultuous summer of transfer activity and speculation. It is no easy task to get an almost new squad to gel quickly, but home results have been poor for a while, thanks to a misfiring attack and a previously miserly backline developing a leak.

The nadir, of course, has been three straight away defeats. This is a far cry from last year's thrashing of Juventus and a superb away win at Real Madrid in the Champions League - though the latter was somewhat soured by letting the tie slip from our grasp.

The favourite to land the job is Brighton's Graham Potter, who would arrive having signed Levi Colwill and Billy Gilmour for the Seagulls and having seen left-back Marc Cucurella move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Football is a funny old game. But the more things change at Chelsea, the more things stay the same.