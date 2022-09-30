Dundee United v St Johnstone - team news

Dundee United play their first match since Liam Fox was confirmed as permanent head coach, following a spell as caretaker boss. Goalkeeper Mark Birighitti has been struggling with a hamstring issue of late while midfielder Peter Pawlett is a long-term absentee.

St Johnstone are expected to have left-back Tony Gallacher back for the first time since he broke his leg in April. Midfielder David Wotherspoon is close to a return but Callum Booth, Chris Kane and Cammy MacPherson remain out.

Did you know? Dundee United have lost one of their past seven Scottish Premiership meetings with St Johnstone, who are unbeaten in their past five away matches against United in the league.