S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Monday's match was significant enough for Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha to fly in from Thailand to watch the team his family bankrolled to their memorable Premier League title in 2016 but cut spending on this summer, something he described as a "difficult short-term decision".

In his programme notes, he spoke of how a positive result could "galvanise" the club, but as the game started, he had the expression of a man who could be a couple of hours away from having to make a very big decision.

However, by half-time, the man affectionately known as Khun Top by Foxes fans was high-fiving supporters, who were ecstatic at how the evening was turning out.

Leicester's opening goal required a couple of bits of fortune - Jesse Lingard's mis-control and Scott McKenna's deflection - but the efforts that followed were moments of unquestioned quality, with Patson Daka's flick from James Maddison's cross to round off the scoring 17 minutes from time particularly impressive.

Manager Brendan Rodgers certainly enjoyed them as he hugged his coaching staff, the joy at gaining that precious win obvious.