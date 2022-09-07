Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Aston Villa’s show of resilience against Manchester City could hardly have been better timed. It will have raised spirits, hopefully built the confidence of the players, and presumably - although he is not one to display the emotion in public - be a relief to Steven Gerrard.

Fairly or not, grumbling among supporters about Villa’s results under his leadership was becoming more obvious after defeats by West Ham and Arsenal.

Be in no doubt those noises will return if Villa don’t follow up that performance when they visit a Leicester City side enduring their own queasy start. But Saturday's showing offers optimism that they will.

Last weekend’s game may also prove a significant moment for a number of individuals. Ashley Young was celebrated by Gerrard for his first notable contribution of the season – “he drove a lot of our other players” – after he replaced Matty Cash for the last hour of the match.

On the same flank, perhaps Leon Bailey’s goal will herald a longer-lasting change in fortunes than his only previous Premier League strike, almost a year ago. Bailey’s talent was obscured by a succession of injuries in 2021-22. If he can prove himself a more reliable and creative presence this time, it will justify the understandable excitement around his signing last year.

It might complicate the selection process for Gerrard. Saturday was the first time this season that neither Emi Buendia nor Philippe Coutinho have started, for example. But he will hardly complain about that.