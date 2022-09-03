Chelsea 2-1 West Ham: What Moyes said

West Ham boss David Moyes, on Maxwel Cornet's disallowed goal: "You have seen it, it is a scandalous decision, absolutely rotten from one of the supposedly elite referees - it doesn't say much about whoever sent him over from VAR as well - it is an unbelievable decision against us.

"We feel we got back to 2-2 and it was not down to anything we have done. I support a lot of the VAR stuff, I actually think the goalkeeper dives, he is faking an injury because he cannot get to the next one - he did the same on the first goal as well. The referee somehow gets that so wrong it is incredible."