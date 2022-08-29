Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale says the side are showing a physicality and desire to keep clean sheets after securing a fourth win from four matches.

The Gunners edged out Fulham in a 2-1 win on Saturday and Ramsdale has been encouraged by the grit the group has shown.

“I think we found a lot of times last season that we stood up for ourselves,” he told the club's website.

“I remember going to Burnley and winning 1-0 and standing up to an onslaught, but you add Saliba into the back four who is a big boy; Ben playing right-back and Tomiyasu then coming on, you've got a back four where each of them is 6'3".

“It's not that we were lacking in that area, it's just about the love of defending. It's not necessarily thinking 'I'm just not going to get bullied’, it's 'I'm not going to concede a goal'. I think I made a save and then the ball stayed out of the back of the net because Ben White threw his body in front of it, so that's testament to the defenders.

“There's a lot of different aggression you can show; you can show it in tackles, winning your headers and duels but also pressing."