Antonio Conte said Tottenham can still make a success of their season if they show fight, starting with Wednesday's Champions League game with AC Milan.

The Spurs boss insists he is full of energy after returning to work at Tottenham having recovered from surgery and he wants to transfer that energy onto his players after a disappointing week.

He said: "My feeling is good, I have a lot of energy. I try to transfer my energy to my players because it's an important game for us.

"You know very well that for me this season represents a success if we fight. If we fight to be competitive to win something. I think that this has to be our target.

"Tottenham as a club has to need to have this target every season to fight for something important. To fight to win. To win is not easy and I think we are in a country that is the most difficult country to win something.

"Every season I want to be competitive to win something. If this doesn't happen then it's not positive for me."

Son Heung-min joined Conte in his pre-match news conference and said: "I’m glad he is sitting next to me.

"He’s back and brings good energy to the team. When he was not here the staff did a good job but when the boss is not here it's different.

"Yesterday we could feel the energy and his passion again. If he’s on the touchline the players will be more comfortable and he will give us an amazing boost and amazing energy."