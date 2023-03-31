The Football Supporters' Association's Premier League network manager Thomas Concannon believes there has been no evidence standing can’t be managed safely and backs Newcastle’s safe standing trial.

The Magpies have announced the trial, which will include a 1,800-capacity standing section, will be introduced from the start of the 2023-24 season.

"This is a 32-year-long campaign by the FSA, which believed supporters should have the option to stand or sit," Concannon told the Total Sport Newcastle United Podcast.

"You could always stand at games in the lower leagues outside the Premier League, so we believed fans in this division should do so as well.

"Having that option is really important. We have not seen any evidence to say standing in seated areas makes it any safer, certainly when a goal is scored.

"We back the safety of the project."

He added: "It won't increase the capacity... nothing much will change on that front.

"There will just be a barrier in front of you, which protects you from falling forward when celebrating a goal or watching the game.

"A trial is able to see what demand will be like.

"It is an area where you can bring like-minded fans together to be able to create that atmosphere."

Listen to the full episode of the Newcastle United Podcast on BBC Sounds