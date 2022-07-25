'Hibs and Hearts chase Newcastle's Anderson'

Hibernian and Hearts are keen on a loan deal for Elliot Anderson but face competition from 10 other clubs in England for the 19-year-old Newcastle United midfielder. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Hibs boss Lee Johnson is hopeful that the knock on the ankle that forced Aiden McGeady off in Sunday's friendly win over Norwich is a minor one since he was already without ten first-team players due to a combination of illness, injury and red tape. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

Lee Johnson thinks the Scottish FA should introduce an automatic flagging system like they have in England after Hibs failed to pick up Rocky Bushiri's two League Cup bookings, leading to an embarrassing match forfeit when the defender played against Morton. (Scottish Sun), external

