Sutton's prediction: 0-2

I had my 'worryometer' out on the Monday Night Club and I am really worried about Southampton, and not just because they don't score many goals.

Before Saints lost at home to Brentford on Wednesday, seven out of their 12 remaining games were at St Mary's Stadium.

It's now six out of 11, which would usually be good news for a struggling side, but not for Ruben Selles' side - they have picked up more points on the road [13 from 14 games] than they have at home [nine from 13] this season.

I also said on the Monday Night Club that Antonio Conte needs to sort out his future and let Spurs know if he won't be there next season.

We have all seen how patchy his side have become this season, especially since the World Cup, where they go on little runs of wins or defeats.

They overpowered Nottingham Forest last week and it feels like it might be the same story here.

Harry Kane always enjoys playing Southampton - he has scored 11 goals and made eight assists against them for Spurs in 15 games - and I would not be surprised to see him get on the scoresheet again.

Chris Ostler's prediction: 0-3

I could never go against my team no matter how badly we were doing, but we come into this off the back of a good win over Forest. We need goals. and we need momentum.

